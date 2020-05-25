- Malcolm Dennis Hill, 84, died Saturday, May 23,2020 at his residence. He was born on March 15, 1936 in New Albany to the late Alfred W. Hill and Lola Bell Sanford Hill. He was retired from Nabisco Company. He served our Country in the U. S. Army as a Military Police with the rank of Staff Sargent. He was a member of Neely Baptist Church, the American Legion, VFW and Modern Woodman of the World. Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery in Union County. In honor of his service in the U. S. Army the Army flag will be flown during the service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Norma Gwendolyne Adams Hill; one daughter, Deborah Lynne Hill Rasche of Tupelo, MS; one son, M. Randy Hill (LeAnn) of Yorkville, IL; two grandchildren, Heather Lynne Rasche Overstreet (Douglas), Abby Hill; three great-grandchildren, Morgan Lynne Mahin, Reagan Lea Overstreet, Lauren Christine Overstreet; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Addie Jarvis, Margie Hill; four brothers, Kenneth, RK, Alfred, Jessie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
