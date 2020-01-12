BECKER -- Margare O'Nita Hill, 95, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Garden Suites Assisted Living in Aberdeen. Services will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Becker Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 p.m. -12:45 p.m. at Becker Baptist Church . Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

