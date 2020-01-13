Margaret O'Nita 'Nita' Evans Hill, 95, went to be with the Lord at Garden Suites Assisted Living in Aberdeen on January 12, 2020. She was born in Newton, MS on July 20, 1924 to William Bryan Evans and Essie Parker Evans, the third of six children. She attended Smithville High School through her junior year where she was editor of the yearbook. She graduated from Becker High School in 1942 and attended Northwest Junior College. She married Kenneth Dumont Hill August 5, 1943 at Greenbrier Methodist Church before he left for WWII. She was an active and faithful member of Becker Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and devoted member. She taught in Amory and as a substitute teacher at Becker School for many years. She spent her early years in the Delta, where her father was a school principal. They later moved to Smithville, MS and then to Becker, MS due to her father's job. She was a fabulous cook and expert seamstress, Bible scholar and devoted to her church and family. She is survived by two daughters, Gayle Hill Ward (Henry) of Irondale, AL, and Janet Hill Gullett (Bill) of Starkville, MS; grandchildren Jennifer Waddell, Scott Ward (Lauren), Kathy Walker, Michele Quinn (Michael), Foster Gullett (Laura) and Elizabeth Vines (Phillip); great grandchildren, Matthew Waddell, Chris Waddell (Sarah), Graham Ward, and Thomas Ward, Jessica Gruesbeck, Chaz Gruesbeck, Shelby Munson, Kirby Quinn and Abbey Quinn; one great, great grandchild, Miles Efird; son-in-law Herschel Sandlin (Juanita), and sister-in-Law Margaret Evans. The family is forever grateful to Garden Suites family and Kindred Hospice for outstanding care, and her caregivers, Beatrice Kelly, Hilda Lenoir, and Geneva Gaithing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Hill, her parents, daughter Kay Hill Sandlin, four sisters, Mary Thornton, Ruth Owen, Anne Barnard and Betty Gay, one brother, William Bryan Evans; and grandsons, Herschel W. Sandlin and Jamie Lann. Funeral services honoring her life will be at 1 p.m on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Becker Baptist Church with Rev. Henry G. Ward, Foster Gullett, Chris Waddell, and Jason Green officiating. A private family burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Bill Gullett, Michael Quinn, Herschel Sandlin, Scott Ward, Matthew Waddell. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Vines and Bobby Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Becker Baptist Church, P.O. Box 83, Becker, MS 38825 or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
