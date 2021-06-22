Michael Darren Hill, 26, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Graveside services, Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Dumas, MS. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Dumas, MS.

