Mildred Elizabeth Hill, 85, passed away on April 30, 2021 in Fulton, MS. She was born July 30, 1935 in Houston, MS to the late Elizabeth and Russell Sykes. She was a seamstress at Pep Industries for 8 years and was of the Baptist faith. Mildred married John Alec Hill on April 13, 1952; he preceded her in death on November 3, 1991. Her son, Tommy Hill and two brothers, James and John Sykes, also preceded her in death. Mildred was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked hard to put food on the table for her family. Once she stopped working outside of the home, her enjoyment came from tending to her vegetable garden and raising their chickens and cows. Mildred also loved to listen to old country and gospel music. Survivors include four daughters, Libby Carney of Pontotoc; Lucy Brand (Wayne) of West Point; Kathy Bell (Ken) of Fulton; Charlotte Hill of Pontotoc; two sons, John Hill, Jr. of Montpelier; Mike Hill (Michelle) of Houston; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jake Hill, Joe Hill, Josh Hill, Koby Hill, Jeff Hill, Michael Covington and Brendan Morrow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chance Hill. Memorials may be made to Amity Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Tommy Kilgore, 2439 Hwy 389, Woodland, MS 39776. Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 pm at Calvert Funeral Home. There will be a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Amity Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Lynn Hughes officiating and assisted by Chaplain Robert Woods. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
