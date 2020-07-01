ASHLAND -- Mother Lukie W Hill, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Private. Services will be on Friday July 3, 2020 at St James COGIC 4170 Park Swain Rd Grand Junction, TN. Burial will follow at Mitchell Place Cemetery 1180 Hardaway Church Rd Michigan City. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.