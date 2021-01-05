Mrs. June Taylor Hill passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at home in Woodland, MS. She was born May 11, 1937 in Eupora, MS to R.V. Taylor and Claribel George Taylor. She moved to Houston as a teenager and was "Miss Houston", "Miss Houston High School" and voted the "Most Beautiful" by her class members. She was beautiful inside and out. She attended Ole Miss but left early on an adventure that took her all over the world for 22 years. She was married to Colonel William Bertram (Bert) Hill for 66 years and was a dedicated "Air Force wife" and a "mother hen" to the young wives of the officers in his commands. She also supported him greatly in other endeavors after they retired from the Air Force. June was a committed Christian. She had a deep love for music and was a member of Houston First Baptist choir and church. She was a "people person" and enjoyed different clubs and organizations during her lifetime. She travelled extensively and particularly enjoyed cruising, motor homing and attending Ole Miss football games at home and away. Private Graveside services will be at the Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Bert; her son, Lon (Tena) of Collierville, TN and daughter Leigh (Brian) of Encinitas, CA; her brother George Taylor (Betty) of Tupelo, MS and sister Anne Davis (Tom) of St. Joseph, MI; her grandchildren, Carolyn Walker, Stephen Hill (Heather), Paul Hill (Marisa) and Laura Cain (Christian), and three great-grandchildren, Ella Hill, Jack Hill and Amelia Hill. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to French Camp or Wounded Warriors. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.