TUOELO, MS -- Nathan Germaine Hill, 46, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 at Redoak Grove M.B. Church Tupelo. Visitation will be on at the church one hour prior to service at at the Church. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery.

