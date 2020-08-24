Nellie Fay Bullock Hill, 85, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Mrs. Hill will be at 11 AM Tuesday, August 25 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Union County. Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Cody Matlock will officiate and arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Hill was born June 15, 1935 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Rucker and Leola Garrison Bullock. She received her education in the Buena Vista Public School System and was married February 24, 1954 to her beloved husband, Billy Joe Hill who preceded her in death December 23, 2017. A faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Mrs. Hill served as area supervisor for Ashley's Retail Stores before her retirement. She will be remembered for her love of arts and crafts that included sewing, decorating and making floral arrangements. Wildflowers were among her favorite to use when making arrangements for the communion table at church. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include two brothers, Arnold Bullock of Ripley and Bonnie Bullock (Vickie) of Jumpertown, several nieces and nephews and a special niece she helped raise, Kristy Sweat. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Clark and Mattie Ray and a brother, Jessie Bullock. "FLOWERS MAY FADE BUT FRAGRANT MEMORIES REMAIN" The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bullock family at ripleyfuneRalhome.com
