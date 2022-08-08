Nelson Ray Hill, age 79, passed away on August 6 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS. Born and raised in the Meadow Creek Community in Prentiss County, Mississippi, and a graduate of Wheeler High School, Nelson was a resident of Saltillo for over 40 years. A celebration of his life will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 9 at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, August 9 at 12:00-2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Saltillo Cemetery. Nelson was a United States Navy Veteran and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the Ole Miss Rebels. His loved ones will always remember his love for the outdoors, especially fishing with friends, Steve & Wayne Minor and Allan Irwin. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mildred Prince Hill, his parents Carl & Gladys Hill, and his sister Maxine Hill Boozer. Surviving is his daughter, DeAnna Dillard (Benji), stepson Frankie Roberts, stepdaughter Pam Simmons; seven grandchildren, Anna Grace Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Wesley Roberts, Jim Roberts, Shauna Simmons Stegall, Jonathan Simmons, and Allison Simmons Russell; eight great-grandchildren, Jolan & John Mark Mills, Grady & Jaxon Russell, Kate & Lydge Simmons, and Briggs & Waverly Roberts; his brother, Forest Hill, and sisters, Ruby Harris, and Debbie Bishop. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
