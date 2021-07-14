Rhonda Francis Hill, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Falkner Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.

