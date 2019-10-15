SALTILLO -- Rhonda Gail Hill, 60, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McNeil Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.