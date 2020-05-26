Richard Lee Hill died at his residence in Belden on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after an extended illness. He was 70. Richard was born in Jonesboro, AR on June 24, 1949 to Detroy Lee Hill and Evelyn Elizabeth Hughes Hill. He graduated from Poplar Bluff High School in Poplar Bluff, MO with the class of 1967 and attended Three Rivers Junior College in Poplar Bluff. Richard married the love of his life Donna Gail Sullivan in Poplar Bluff on October 31, 1970. His working career began with Safeway in Sikeston, MO and then Memphis, TN before returning once more to Sikeston where he continued to work with Safeway until the company was sold. He then went to work with Malone & Hide at their corporate office in Memphis, TN and later transferred to their office in Tupelo in 1989. After moving to Tupelo, Richard began his entrepreneurial ventures by purchasing his first convenience store in the early 1990s. Later he purchased the Super C Tobacco Stores which he successfully ran for many years until his health began to decline. Richard was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and was of the Baptist faith. His hobbies included golfing and socializing with his close group of friends. Richard loved his family very much and always enjoyed the times he spent with them, especially his granddaughters, who affectionately called him Grandpa. A service of remembrance and celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel, who is honored to serve their friends. Richard is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Donna Hill of Belden; his two sons, Richard Lee Hill, Jr. of Belden, and Christopher Shawn Hill (Tara) of Lumberton, TX; his two granddaughters, Anabelle Stella Hill, and Madelyn Frances Hill of Lumberton, TX; his brother, Gregory Lynn Hill of Kennesaw, GA, and his sister, Denise McKuen of Van Buren, MO; and many extended family members and friends everywhere. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
