Stephen Hill, 80, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. He was born October 23, 1939 in Quincy, GA. to Samuel O. Hill and Evelyn L. Lock Hill. He resided in Stockbridge, Mass. He moved to Athens, MS to help his father on the family farm. Mr. Hill was retired. He was a member of Payne Methodist Church in Athens, MS. Steve never met a person he did not like. He loved the staff and living in the Care Center of Aberdeen. Services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel . Burial will be in Durrett Cemetery in Quincy, MS. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one brother Chuck Hill (Doris) of Gulfport, MS. , one niece Samantha Buchanan (Will) also of Gulfport, MS, and a friend Ronnie Boozer. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece Allison Hill. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
