Thomas Hill, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 06, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Easter Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.