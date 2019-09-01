William Albert Hill at the age of 82 went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019. He was born in New Albany, Mississippi to Albert Travis "Jack" Hill and Louie Vance Little Hill on August 1, 1937. He grew up in Dumas and graduated from Dumas High School. He graduated from Clark College and Delta State. He worked in many areas. He was an Ordained Minister of the Gospel and preached for a time. He was a manager of Fred's Dollar Store in Ripley, MS. He was a social worker with the New Albany School System. He was manager of the WIC Program at Pontotoc and Ripley. He worked with the Elder Care in Ripley. He had a lot of hobbies -one that he especially liked was buying and selling cars. William and his wife, Ann enjoyed square dancing with the New Albany Squares. One of the things he especially enjoyed was playing Santa Claus at the Tupelo Mall one Christmas. He also made "Santa" visits at homes and parties. In 1987 he married Jeffie Ann Garrett who taught school in Pensacola, Florida, and he moved to Pensacola. When Ann retired they moved back to New Albany to the house Ann Grew up in. He became a member of the New Albany Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon and faithful member until his health failed. He leaves his wife, Jeffie Ann Hill, his sister Christine Epting and husband Rev. Joe Epting, a niece Deborah Hudspeth and her two sons, Connor and Joel Hudspeth, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louie Vance Hill and Alan Hudspeth, husband of his niece, Deborah. On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, there will be a service of praise at 3:00 P.M. at New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 State Highway 15 South, New Albany, MS with Rev. Kyle Brent, Rev. Bill Everett and Rev. Stephen Ewing officiating. Visitation will be at the church 2 hours before the service. Pallbearers are the Elders of New Albany Presbyterian Church and the Honorary Pallbearers are the Deacons. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 State Highway 15 South, New Albany, MS 38652 or to the Gideons International, Post Office Box 1073, Tupelo, MS 38802 Expressions of sympathy, for the Hill family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
