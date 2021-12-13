Zora Lee Hill, 91, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Iuka Hospital. She was born in Tishomingo, MS to Edgar L. and Elizabeth Isabella Flurry Monroe. She worked as a secretary for many years. She was a member of Tishomingo Baptist Church and Iuka Chapter of Eastern Star. Services will be Wednesday, December 15, 3:30 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with Dr. Rusty Fair and Bro. Ralph Culp officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons - Larry Hill (Sarah) and Jerry Hill; one daughter - Ann Jackson (Jerry); seven grandchildren - Shane Hill, Deanna McDonald (Levi), Misty Wilson (Kevin), Kristina Ragan (Jonathan), Cody Sides, Deanna Hill and Bobby Hill; seven great-grandchildren; one sister - Nelda Mann; two sisters-in-law - Becky Monroe and Dorothy Jean Goddard and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hill, Jr., her parents, Rev. Edgar and Elizabeth Monroe, two brothers, Charles Monroe (Joann) and George Monroe; one brother-in-law, Daryl Goddard and one sister, Louise Blunt (Herbert). Pallbearers will be Shane Hill, Cody Sides, Bobby Hill, Hunter Hill, Ashton McDonald, Tate Wilson and Chris Ragan. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 6-9 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Tishomingo Manor, Iuka Hospital and Tammy Taylor Hill.
