John Wesley Hilliard, was born on July 29, 1934, to the late James Orlando Thompson and Florence Walls. He was a graduate of West Amory High School (M.C.T.S.) 4 years later he was a graduate of Tuskegee University in Alabama, Home of the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, after college he married his college sweetheart, the late Ada Mae Butler. He was employed by Merchant Liquor of Chicago, IL., was the first black Salesman, he was president of the Bottle and Cork Club, upon his retiring, he became Entrepreneur of John Hilliard Cab Company #3017, after driving for many years, he moved back home to Amory and reunited with St. James United Methodist Church, where he was a faithful member of the UMM and a class leader (Where he would visit or call everyone on his list). He was the founder of the Monroe County Training School/West Amory High School Reunion. He was instrumental in setting up the Computer Lab at the West Amory Community Center and also established the MCTS/WAHS Scholarship Fund for a deserving High School Senior. He helped in organizing Voter Registration Drive for young people to vote. John was a true access to his community. He will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. He leaves behind a legacy of memories, that will be cherished for generations to come. He leaves to carry his legacy a sister, Doris Steward of Gary, IN; two sons, John Jr. (Cilot) Hilliard of Atlanta, GA, Ronald Hilliard of Chicago, IL; one daughter Adenia (Cary) Hilliard Cooper of Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren, Monisha (Joseph), Jasmum and Johnathan (Adriena); six great-grandchildren, Leah, Zoey, Jammie, Jonativis, Jaiden and Jorien; and a host of other relatives, including cousins, Alice Marie Dumas, Kathy Henry, Mary Helen, and Drussel Bailey; best friend considered as a brother Robert Raleigh. A Homegoing Graveside Service was held at the United Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, with Rev. Dwayne Robinson officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
