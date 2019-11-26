On Monday morning November 25, 2019, Ronnie Taylor Hilliard, 70, well known resident of the Walnut Community, United States Navy Veteran and retired business owner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be at 2 PM Wednesday, November 27 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Scott, Bro. Dillion Brewer and Bro. Joshua James will officiate and burial will follow in Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery near Walnut. Mr. Hilliard was born April 8, 1949 in Somerville, TN, the son of the late Lester Ray and Frances Taylor Hilliard. He received his education in the Fayette & Shelby County, TN Public School Systems and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War period. On August 6, 1971 he was married to the former Pamela Smith of Memphis, his devoted wife of 48 years who survives. A member of Marlow Church of Christ, Mr. Hilliard was known throughout the area for operating Hilliard's Appliance Store in Ripley and in later years from his home in Walnut before his retirement in June of this year. He was known in the area for his motto "Our business is built on service" and many people in the Ripley and Walnut area called on Mr. Hilliard for all kinds of electrical and appliance repairs and sales. A family oriented person with a strong work ethic, Mr. Hilliard will be remembered for his patriotism, his love for coon hunting and Hilliard family reunions that he always looked forward to. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife, Mr. Hilliard is survived by his son, Randy Hilliard (Danielle) of Lowell, IN, three sisters, Tena James (Greg) pf Walnut, linda Spain (Mickey) of Somerville, TN and Celeste Nelson (Charles) of Germantown, TN, four brothers, Dorsie Hilliard (Dianne) of Corinth, Glenn Hilliard (Faye), Larry Hilliard (Vickie) and Ray Hilliard, all of Somerville, TN and four grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Shelby and Elizabeth Hilliard. He was also preceded in death by a son, Rodney Hilliard. The family request that memorials be directed to any Disabled Veterans, c/o Ripley VFW Post, PO Box 606, Ripley, MS 38663 The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Hilliard and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hilliard family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
