TIPPAH COUNTY -- Ronnie Taylor Hilliard, 70, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, November 27 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery.

