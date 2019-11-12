Christopher Hinds (47) passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He attended Unity Baptist Church. He loved basketball, football, music and spending time with his children. He was an avid LA Lakers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Ole Miss Rebels fan. Services will be 2 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 pm Wednesday. He is survived by his son, Brady Hinds of Shannon; his daughters, Eden Hinds and Evie Hinds of Saltillo; his father, Don Hinds (Mitzi) of Guntown; his mother, Melissa Shackelford (Ricky) of Mooreville; his grandmother, Hazel Hinds of Guntown; the mother of his children, Nicole Fowler of Saltillo; his uncle, Terry Hinds (Lori) of Guntown and his grandson, Archie Wildmon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Hinds and Buddy & Mary Alice Millwood. Pallbearers are, Jim Rice, Gary Hill, Todd Patterson, Chuck Pyle, Shane Cockran, Brian Phillips, Brad Phillips, Dan Greenhill and Spanky Cates. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

