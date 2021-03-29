Elese Hinds (92) passed away Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was member of Gilmore Chapel Methodist Church. Mrs. Hinds enjoyed working in her flower beds and spending time with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Services will be 5:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery. Mrs. Hinds is survived by her son, Bill Hinds of Marietta; her daughters, Diane Houston of Tupelo, Kaye Lyle of Tupelo and Sandy Pressley of Booneville; her grandchildren, Matt Hinds (Jennifer) of Iuka, Clay Hinds (Amber) of Hamilton, AL, Kayla Tutor (Jon) of Tupelo, Sarah Edge (Roy) of Tupelo, Webb Lyle (Paige) of Tupelo, Amanda Williamson (Nate) of Meridian, Brad Pressley (Laura) of Tupelo and Blake Pressley of Booneville; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and her special friends; Rebecca Sue White and Virginia Farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, W C Hinds; her parents, Noonan & Mattie Farrar; 11 brothers and sisters. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.