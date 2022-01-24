W.C. Hinds, Jr, "Bill," passed away January 23, 2022 in Iuka, MS at 70 years of age. He was a resident of Marietta, MS for the past 15 years. Bill was born on October 10, 1951 in Baldwyn to the late W.C. and Elese Hinds. He grew up in Guntown with three sisters, and their house was the gathering place for the kids of the town. Bill was a cowboy, through and through. He grew up riding horses and gallivanting around town, earning his nickname of "Wild Bill," which he used when he started riding bulls out of high school. He continued bull riding for 11 years, and he had the scars to prove it. His saying while on the circuit was, "If you can't ride 'em, hang up and thrill the crowd." Memorial services will be 2 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with John Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Bill was preceded in death by his father, W.C. "Dub" Hinds, and his mother, Elese Hinds. He is survived by his three children, Matt (Jennifer) Hinds of Iuka, Clay (Amber) Hinds of Hamilton, AL, and Kayla (John) Tutor of Tupelo; eight grandchildren, Josie Hester, Katlyn Puckett, Maggie Hinds, Isiah Hinds, Samson Hinds, Avalynn Tutor, John Hollis Tutor and Cora Tutor; four great-grandchildren, Everett Hester, Garrett Hester, Kaden Puckett and Wyatt Puckett; his three sisters, Kaye Lyle, Sandy Pressley, and Diane Houston; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and the countless friends he's made along the way. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.