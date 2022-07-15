Lemoise Hinds, 87, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the NMMC. She graduated from Unity school and she was a seamstress at Mantachie Mfg. and Lucky Star. She enjoyed crocheting, her flowers and taking care of her chickens. She loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandson. She was a Baptist in faith. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. David Long officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her son, James Hinds (Janet) of Baldwyn; granddaughter, Amanda Hinds McFerrin (John Boy) of Mantachie; great-grandson, John Taylor McFerrin (Chloe) of Mantachie; sister, Nelda Pearce (Jimmy); brother, Troy Hogue Jr. (Shelia); host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Maudie Buse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Beulah Turner Hogue; husband, Wayne Hinds; sisters, Elsie Magers and Irene Bruff; brother, Dean Hogue. Pallbearers will be DeWayne Hogue, Michael Pearce, Phillip Magers, David Hogue, Terry Hinds and Tim Curtis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
