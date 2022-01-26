Noel Dean Hines, 73, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his home. He enjoyed raising game chickens, gardening, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a retired body shop owner and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elaine Pettigo Hines of Guntown; mother, Bobbie Nell O'Callaghan of Blue Springs; son, Daniel Hines (Donna) of Guntown; sister, Mavis May of Alpine; grandchildren, John Hines (Katie) of Guntown and Jessica Knight (Cory) of Jackson, TN; great-grandchildren, Katy Mae Knight, Carson Hines, Ethan Knight, Noah Knight, Audrey Hines and Walker Hines; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin King; brothers, Ed King and David Hines. Pallbearers will be Joe Roberts, Eddie Scott, Stanley Ratliff, Jake Pettigo, Harvey Floyd and Wesley Brown. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a. m. until service time @ 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
