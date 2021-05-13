Donnie Greg Hines,69, was born on December 1, 1951 to the late Mr. Jessie Raymond and Mrs. Daisy Lee Moore Hines. He departed this life on May 12, 2021 at Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Elke (Reggie) Lipsey of New Albany, MS and Re'Zean Prather of Ripley, MS; his grandchildren, Niautica Amari, Khristian Alexander, and Evanni Alexandria Perry, Tyler De'Dreon and Skylan Hines Lipsey; one brother, Albert (Gloria) Hines of Flint, MI, sister-in-law, Alice Faye Hines; four nephews, Samuel "Blondell" (Irene) Spight of Clovis, NM, Gregory (Stacy) Hines of Tiplersville, MS, Leon Hines of Louisville, KY, and James Peterson of Ripley, MS; five nieces, Jeannie McBride of Ripley, MS, Roxie (Howard) Williams of St. Louis, MO, Jessica Monique Hines of South Haven, MS, Felicia (Tyrone) Foote of Myrtle, MS, and Philnita (Ernest) of Ann Arbor, MI; four aunts, Louistein Blissett and Hadie Colyer of Chicago, IL, Eldora Clincy of Memphis, TN, and Charlotte Grove of Tiplersville, MS; a special friend and chauffeur, Reggie Jones and a friend, Charlene Mitchell, a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Greater Mt. Olive COGIC in Tiplersville, MS. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery in Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.