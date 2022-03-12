Ms. Ethel Hinton, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Ms. Hinton was born in Mississippi on February 23, 1929 to Joseph Lee and Ellie Gertrude Clark. A funeral Service will be held at Houlka First Baptist Church, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Patrick Collins and Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Pallbearers will be Jason Crump, Jeff Crump, Justin Muprhree, Aaron Myhand, Bobby Ray Hinton, and Brently Stephens. Ms. Hinton is survived by her son Bobby (Martha) Hinton of Houlka, MS; two daughters, Brenda (Keith) Crump of Beldon, MS and Sandra Murphree of Houlka, MS; Step-Daughter, Gladys Johnson of Montgomery, AL; Grandson, Jason (Carrie) Crump, Jeff (Serenity) Crump, Bobby Ray (Renea) Hinton, Justin (Mallory) Murphree; Granddaughters, Tonya Holloway, Deanna (Aaron) Myhand, Jenny (Brently) Stephens; 15 Great Grandchildren; One Brother, Wayne Clark of Houlka, MS. Ms. Hinton was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ellie Clark; her spouse, Ray Hinton; One son Troy Ray Hinton; Sons-in-law, Larry Murphree and Royce Johnson; Siblings Cecil Clark, J.P. Clark, Vannie Chrestman, Bernice Gann, Amiree Lucius, Estelle Holiday, and Earlene Linton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Houlka First Baptist Church 504 Griffin Ave. New Houlka, MS 38850 Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 W. Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
