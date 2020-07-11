David Donald Hipps died Friday, July 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was 78. David was born in the Richmond Community on August 10, 1941, to Finous Frances Hipps and Mable Lyons Hipps. He was a life-long resident of Lee County. He married the love of his life Lois Helen Hood on March 25, 1960, and they made their home in Nettleton. David was a Mason and a faithful member of Nettleton United Methodist Church. He worked for Action Industries as a Superintendent for 30 plus years before retiring. He greatly enjoyed the daily gatherings with his close group of friends, where they would often visit and solve the world's problems over a game of dominos, which was David's favorite game to play. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and listening to gospel music. He was a very kind man and treated everyone the same. His best times were spent with those he loved most, his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom he was very proud of. A private family service will be at 3 PM Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Cecil Locke officiating. The service may be viewed live on Monday at 3 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived for future viewing. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Hood Hipps of Nettleton; his son, Rickey Hipps (Denise) of Plantersville; his daughter, Janice Rhudy (Richard) of Saltillo; his brother, Merle Hipps of Amory; his mother-in-law, Mildred Monaghan of Fulton; his four grandchildren, Chad Hipps (Leslie) of Smithville, Shay Loague (Jason) of Mooreville, Joshua Hipps (Chelsea) of Plantersville, Courtney Finley (Kyle) of Tupelo; his nine great-grandchildren, Dayton, Kaitlyn, Makynzley, Kamryn, Mary Addison, Hudson, Zack, Anna and Gavin; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Ann Lee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Floyce Conn, Jimmy Cayson, Wendell Robinson and Joe Hester. Memorials may be made to Nettleton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1114, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be posted for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com
