Anistean Wheeler Hisaw, age 94, passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was born November 22, 1925, to the late Lelia Hicks Wheeler and Garfield Wheeler. She was a member of Booneville First Pentecostal Church. During her life, she served as S. S. teacher, Youth Leader, and Sec. Treasurer for the Cain's Chapel Church and Cemetery. She worked many years at Prentiss Mfg., and retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital after 18 years. She was a member of the P. C. Homemakers club and won many awards in sewing. She loved her family more that words can convey- especially the great-great-grands. She is survived by her daughter, Jimmie Ann (Tulon) Lambert; grandson, Rev. William (Lezlie) Lambert; grandchildren, Lynzie (Kyle) McKay and Leigh Ann (Ryan) Williamson; great-great-grands, Addison McKay, Aiden Mckay and Grayson Williamson; her brother, Arlis Wheeler; nephew, Guy Wheeler. Family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Booneville First Pentecostal Church with service immediately following, led by Pastor, Rev. Jonathan Soden and Rev. William Lambert. Burial will follow in Cain's Chapel Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be James Young, Bobby Stewart, William Arnold, Kim Billingsley, Marty Barnes and Ricky Lambert. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
