Mary Arlene Foster Hissong, age 55, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Pioneer Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She was born March 8, 1966 to Ray Foster and Dot Cook Foster in Aberdeen, MS. She was a 1984 graduate of Aberdeen High School, a graduate of Vaughn's Beauty College and attended Holmes Jr. College. She worked as a waitress at Huddle House in Amory. She was a huge MSU and Dallas Cowboy fan. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Survivors include one son, Thomas Blake Hissong of Calhoun City, MS; two daughters, Brandy "Nikki" Petty (James) of Columbus, MS and Kayla Baker of Aberdeen, MS; two sisters, Tammy Blakeney (Eddie) of Calhoun City, Ms and Tina Smith (James) of Aberdeen, MS; four grandchildren, Daniel Petty, Abbie Petty, Bryan Petty, and Addy Canon; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; her partner, Joy Houston of Hamilton, MS. Preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sandy Foster; maternal grandparents, Mary and Clearman Yarbrough; paternal grandparents, Mildred and Gene Hendrix; and one niece, Kristy Smith. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
