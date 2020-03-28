Amy Kelly Hitchcock, 30, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born June 30, 1989 in Lee County, the daughter of Mark and Nancy Kelly. Amy worked as a server for Bonanza for over 10 years. She enjoyed working out at the gym and loved taking trips. Most of all, she loved time spent with family, especially her son, Hayden. Amy leaves behind her husband, Daren Hitchcock of Tupelo; her parents Mark and Nancy Kelly of Saltillo; her son, Hayden Hitchcock of their home; brothers and sisters, Angela Hall (Eric) of Plantersville, Justin Kelly (Lorianna), Jessica Kelly (Jeremy Baney), and Courtney Gliatta (Michael), Stormy Bell Kelly, and Connor Mark Kelly, all of Saltillo; and her mother-in-law, Paula Houser of Mooreville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Billy and Virginia Hamm; her paternal grandfather, Jake Kelly, and her father-in-law, Brian Houser. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. A memorial service will be held April 4 at 2 p.m. at the East Tupelo Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
