Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, 48, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was a Christian and a wonderful father to two precious boys, Jameson and Asher. He enjoyed every aspect of fatherhood from involvement in their education and school activities, to all the fun things they loved to do as a family. He was an avid football fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and the New England Patriots. Darrel graduated high school as the Valedictorian in 1989. He continued his education to include an Associate of Arts degree from ICC in 1993, an Associate of Applied Sciences (RN) degree from ICC in 1998, a BSN from Ole Miss in 2006, and an NP-C (Family Nurse Practitioner) degree from UAB in 2013. His future plans included pursuing a PhD. He is survived by two sons, Jameson and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; his mother, Jewel Kitchens; his sisters, Kathy Kitchens, Beverly Edge, Shelly Ford, and Becky Deaton; two brothers, Horace Kitchens(Melissa) and James Kitchens(Vicky); nephews, Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens (Brittany), Lance Carter(Brooke), and Craig Kitchens(Haley); nieces, Karley Zachary(Adam), Breanna Kitchens, Tristan Kitchens, and Kelli Hollings(Nathan); great nephews, Kowen Kitchens, Liam Zachary, and Kaleb Kitchens; and great niece, Kennedy Carter; other family members include, JC Kennedy, Samantha Stewart, and Jaime Clark. He was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mack Winter and Mamie Corder Winter; and a niece, Hannah Burt. A graveside service will be held, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11AM at Williams Cemetery with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
