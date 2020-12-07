Mary Jewel Winter Hitchcock was born on June 27, 1940 in Pontotoc, MS to Mack and Mamie Winter in Pontotoc County, MS. She went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020. She was a Christian and a wonderful mother to four children, of whom she was very proud. She was married to Horace Lee Kitchens, Sr. on October 2, 1959 in Rienzi, MS. She became a widow at a young age and worked hard to raise her children alone. She was employed at Brookwood Furniture Mfg. in Pontotoc for over 20 years, and then worked at JB's and Amoco for another 20 years. She made many dear friends during those times that she always remembered fondly. She loved gardening and she loved people and animals. She leaves behind a beloved pet, Sugar Baby (Shugg). She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kitchens Tutor, and two sons Horace Kitchens (Melissa) and James Kitchens (Vicky); grandchildren Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens, Karley Zachary (Adam), Lance Carter (Brooke), Breanna Kitchens, Craig Kitchens (Haley), Tristan Kitchens, Kelli Hollings (Nathan), Jameson Stewart-Kennedy and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; great-grandchildren Caleb Kitchens, Liam Zachary, Kennedy and Kase Carter, and Kowen Kitchens. She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Mamie Corder Winter, husband Horace Lee Kitchens, Sr., son Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, and granddaughter Hannah Burt, as well as siblings Everett Clyde Winter, Will Winter, Bud Winter, Lorell Winter, and Maxine McKnight. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Graveside services will be at Williams Cemetery in Gershorm, MS, after the funeral. All family and friends are welcome to attend both services. Masks and social distancing are encouraged for your safety. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.