BOONEVILLE -- Mary Ivia Hitchcock Ward, 91, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mormon Cemetery.

