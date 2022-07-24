Bobbie Nell Hite, 92, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 16, 1930, to William Howard and Dovie Elizabeth Barnes. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and Hanson Homemaker's Club. She worked for Abbott Labs and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Bobbie enjoyed shopping, gardening, canning, cake baking, and sewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 25, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by three daughters, Diane (Frank) Ayers, Sandra Sandlin, and Jami (Darryl) Estes; four granddaughters, Vonda, Dawnda, Melissa and Kelsey; six great-grandchildren, Nic, Kearstin, Clay, Cody, Morgan and Megan; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; two sisters, Bonnie Sue Jumper and Cathryn Ann Walden; and one son-in-law, James Ray Sandlin. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
