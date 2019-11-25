Audie Jean Hitt age 95 of Branyan Community, Union County, passed from this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at NMMC Tupelo.Audie, the son of Lonnie E. and Callie Dye Hitt, was born August 4, 1924, in Ellistown, Union County, Mississippi. His first 23 years were spent mostly in Ellistown prior to his marriage to the love of his life, Vance Conway Hitt, on November 26, 1947. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage and life together in Branyan Community before Vance's passing on March 16, 2016. Audie and Vance lovingly raised four sons, Alan (Barbara), Randy (Wilma), Pat, and Eddie (Maryann); all four settled in Branyan Community within sight of Mama Vance and Daddy Audie's home. Family and friends sometimes jokingly refer to that quarter-mile of Highway 9 North as "Hitt Ridge!" During his young adult years Audie hauled milk from local farms to the processing plant in Tupelo. Later, for a short while he worked on a Mississippi River tugboat; however, the majority of his working life was in the furniture industry. He was plant manager at Relax-O-Lounger in Baldwyn for many years. His final years of producing furniture were actually done at his own Countrywood Furniture, adjacent to the family home. He and Vance retired and closed that business in 1988, forty years after his entry into the profession. Audie and Vance immensely enjoyed their retirement. Some of their best days were spent shopping at the local mall or driving to Macy's or Dillard's in Collierville. They raised a vegetable garden together until 2015. Having all their children, grands, and great-grands in their home for a family meal was always a special time, as were holidays shared together. Following the loss of our beloved Mama Vance, Daddy Audie and Pat managed well keeping the household going. Pat, who always lived at home, was Daddy Audie's primary care giver. Pat lovingly saw to his every need. The majority of nights, the two "Hitt boys" could be found at one of their favorites~~Wendy's, Captain D's, or McDonald's in New Albany or Tupelo. Recently, the visit may have just been for pickup at the drive-thru, but they so enjoyed their nightly outings. Our family appreciates Pat's diligence in his wonderful care of Daddy Audie. In addition to his sons and daughters-in-law, Audie is survived by grandchildren Mark(Carrie) Hitt, Jimmy (Dana) Hitt, Lori Hitt (Kirk) Sheffield, Candy Hitt (Dustin) Miller, Carley Hitt, and Kirsten Hitt. Also left to cherish memories are great-grandchildren Addie, Tanner, Meredith, Alayna, Macy, Casey, Hattie, Liddy, and Jonah. Audie is also survived by a sister, Fannie Ruth Hitt Dembowski, as well as nieces Janice McDonald Young and Bobbye McDonald Bolling. Besides his parents and wife, Audie was predeceased by a brother, Edward Hitt in 1946, and a sister, Vera Hitt McDonald in 2016. Audie was a faithful member of Antioch Church of Christ, attending all the way up to his last Sunday on this earth, November 17. Services honoring his life will be conducted at Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS...Jugfork Community...on Wednesday, November 27 at 3 o'clock. Visitation will be at the same location on Tuesday night, November 26, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Grandsons Mark Hitt and Jimmy Hitt will officiate. The men of Antioch Church of Christ will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Starks Gentry Cemetery c/o Antioch Church. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn is assisting the family with arrangements. We express special thanks to the doctors and nurses of 5 West, NMMC, Tupelo for their compassionate care given Daddy Audie and our family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
