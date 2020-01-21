Billie Autry Hitt, 81, Calhoun City passed through Heavens gates surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at his home in Calhoun City. Billie was born in Calhoun County on March 27, 1938. He was the son of the late Eddie W. Hitt, Sr. and Mary Lee Herring Hitt. Billie joined the National Guard and worked for 'Hawkins Auto. Then enlisted in the Air Force after basic training in Lackland, Texas, he was stationed at McConnell AFB in Wichita Kansas; Alconbury AB in England; Shepard AFB, Wich ita Falls, TX; Clark AB in the Philippines; Turner AFB, Albany, Georgia ; Forbes AFB, Topeka, Kansas; Columbus AFB, Columbus, MS. He had temporary duty assignments at Liberia in Africa where the mission was aerial photography survey of these countries, other TDY assignments include Vietnam in South East Asia, Brasilia, Brazil in South America and Okinawa in the South China Sea. After retiring from the Air Force, he helped many veterans in filing VA benefit claims. He served as Justice Court Judge and as Sheriff 1992 -1995 as the first Republican Sheriff for Calhoun County. In addition to keeping Calhoun County safe, his mission was to help keep the youth off of drugs. For years, he was a Boy Scout Leader and volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and proud that both his sons, Derrick and Craig earned the Eagle Award in their early teens. He helped to establish the new Camp Seminole in Starkville. He worked part time as a Park Ranger for the Corp of Engineers and for the United States Postal Service as a part time mail carrier . He joked that he was one of those people who couldn't keep a job. Billie was a member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, a Lifetime member of Post 50 American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, National Order of Trench Rats, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mississippi Sons of Confederate Veterans, a member of the Calhoun City Rotary Club where he became a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1969 and the Calhoun County Republican Party. He was State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans 1984-1985 and he was Treasurer for Mississippi Republican Elected Officials. Billie is survived by his loving wife Geneise Winters Hitt. Billie and Geneise married on June 1, 1957 in Vardaman by Rev. J.F. Hartley. A grandson, Paul Steven Hitt, Eldersburg, MD and a nephew Eddie Wister Hitt III and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Eddie Hitt, Jr. and his two sons, Craig Steven Hitt at age 17 who was killed by a drunk driver on May 18, 1980 and Derrick Warren Hitt who was killed at age 50 in a train accident on October 8, 2009 . Knowing that God is in control helped Billie continue living after losing his precious sons. The family will receive friends from 5-8 Thursday January 23, 2020 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Billie's life will be held at 11:00 am Friday January 24, 2020 in Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce Chapel with Dr. Will Dowling and Bro. James Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Cross Roads Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial gifts can be sent to Lewis Memorial United Methodist P.O. Box 14 Calhoun City, Mississippi 38916; or Cross Roads Cemetery Fund with attention to Mr.Jimmy Clemons 101 Lacy Street Calhoun City, Mississippi 38916.
