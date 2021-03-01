Tamara "Tammy" Hitt Joyner passed away from complications of COVID-19 on February 24 2021. Tammy was born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 13, 1954. She was an assistant teacher, assistant media specialist, and secretary to the principal at Tupelo's Church Street School in the 1990's. Most recently, she was an active resident of Creekside Manor in Saltillo. Tammy was a proud mother, loving sister, fun aunt and lively friend. A free spirit, Tammy loved music, shopping, road trips, going out to eat, and laughter. She enjoyed be the center of attention but also took time to make others feel special. She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Jesse Ray Joyner, her parents Claudia Tidwell and Wane Hitt and a sister Hollye McCommas. She is survived by her son,, Chance Lee Joyner, sister Laura Osta, brother Johnny Hitt, nieces Lauren Dresser Emily Osta, and Shanda Ince, and nephews Max and Xavier Osta. The family would like to thank the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Team for their care and compassion. If desired, donations may be made in Tammy's remembrance to NAMI - the National Alliance on Mental Health. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS are in charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com)
