Harold L. Hitt, Jr., 84, died August 15, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born on March 10, 1935 in Cape Girardeau, MO and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. He was a Custom Home Builder in Jackson, MS for many years, and served as President of the Home Builders Association of Mississippi. Harold and Rita, his wife of 63 years, had a passion for traveling in their motorhome. Indeed, in their later life, they spent 13 years traveling full time all over North America, chasing the changing leaves in New England, freezing alongside Alaskan glaciers, and enjoying the warm winters in Arizona, Florida and the Mexican Riviera. Harold never met a stranger, and he and Rita made many close friends in their travels. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita, 2 brothers, Jerry (Karen) Hitt and David Hitt of Jackson, MO, a sister, Brenda Rhodes of St. Louis, MO, sons Terry Hitt of Lighthouse Point, FL, and Dr. Kevin (Patsy) Hitt of Tupelo, MS., four Grandchildren, and three Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold L. Hitt, Sr., and his mother, Hazel Lowes Hitt of Jackson, MO, and his beloved grandson, Hunter Hitt of Tupelo, MS. Graveside Services will be Sunday, August 18 at 2:00 pm at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Avenue. Visitation will follow the graveside service. Holland Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements and is honored to serve their friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences can be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Breaking
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.