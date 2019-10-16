Rita L.Hitt, 82, passed away October 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born on January 19, 1937 in Pangburn, AR, grew up in Ironton, MO, and attended Southeast Missouri State University. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and cherished her family. In 2001, Rita and Harold, her husband of 63 years, packed up as much as could fit in their motor home and traveled all over North America, living full time in a 200 square foot paradise for 13 years. She and Harold made the most of retirement, rolling happily around the country, making new friends and miraculously, rarely getting on each other's nerves. She is survived by her sons, Terry Hitt of Lighthouse Point, FL, and Dr. Kevin (Patsy) Hitt of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Harold L. Hitt of Tupelo, MS, who died August 15, 2019; her parents, Vernon and Ruth Lewis of Ironton, MO; and her beloved grandson, Hunter Hitt of Tupelo, MS. The family wishes to thank the staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice for their tender and compassionate care for both Rita and her family. Their kindness will always be remembered and appreciated. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 2 - 3 p.m., with Graveside Services immediately following at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Avenue, with Bro. Jim Varnon officiating.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.