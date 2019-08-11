Larry Hoard "Bicyle", 49, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He loved riding four wheelers, hunting, fishing. He was a logger, truck driver and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mae Yarber Hoard of New Site; (3) daughters, Ashley Gillespie (Jesse) of Memphis, Courtney Moore of Booneville and Krystan Hoard of Casey Creek Community; (2) sons, Bradley Hamblin of New Site and J.T. Hoard of Casey Creek Community; (1) sister, Lisa Gray (Rick) of Huntsville, AL; (3) grandchildren, Serenity, Cason and Kylo; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeanette Aldridge Hoard. Pallbearers will be Bob Clark, Craig Hickox, Greg Caveness, Josh Wright, Wilford Wright and Josh Moreland. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
