Michael James "Biggin" Hoard, 60, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He was a truck driver and enjoyed fishing, yard work, gardening, his cats and especially spending time with his grandchildren, He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating . Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Russell Hoard of Booneville; (2) daughters, Heather Graham (Matthew) of Indiana and Dana Skaggs Reddell (James) of Burnsville; son, Brandon Hoard (Cheryl) of Indiana; sisters, Janice Sappington (Ronny) of New Site and Tammy Jordan (Randall) of Riipley; brothers, Samuel Hoard and Jeremy Hoard (Lisa); grandchildren, Jesse, Caden, Madisyn, Hunter, Easton and Ava; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Winnie Eloise Pannell Hoard; his mother-in-law, Deborah Skaggs. Pallbearers will be James Reddell, Matthew Graham, Brandon Hoard, Ronny Sappington, Tony Hux, Aaron Goodman, Dalvin Hurst, Stephen Chatman. Visitation was Saturday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
