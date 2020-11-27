Ola Mae Cutshall Graham Hobart, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Kirby Pines Assisted Living in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, at 12:00 noon at graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

