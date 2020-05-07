WINONA, MS -- Ricky L. Hobbs, 55, passed away Monday, May 04, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Graveside Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS with CDC guidelines governing attendance. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..

