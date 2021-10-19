Donald Paul Hobson, 78, of the Gravestown Community, passed away Oct. 14th, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service honoring Don Paul's life will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, at 10 a.m. at the Beech Hill Church of Christ. He was born in 1942 to Donald Fant Hobson(deceased) and Mattie Byrd Hobson. He graduated from Ashland High School and Northwest Junior College. He then attended Freed-Hardeman College where he met his beautiful wife Norma Underwood. He retired from Northwest Airlines as a certified jet engine mechanic. Don Paul was a faithful member of the Beech Hill Church of Christ where everyone always looked forward to seeing which classic car he drove to services that day. His love for cars began in his early teens, which led him to being active in numerous car clubs stretching from Memphis, across north Mississippi and Alabama and all the way to Atlanta. Family, good friends and fast cars is what he loved. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Jean Hobson and his mother, Mattie Byrd Hobson, his son, Jeff Hobson, his daughter Melody Hobson Powers (Bill), and two grandchildren, Jack and Mattie Powers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.