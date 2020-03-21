On Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, Mary Alsie Brown Hobson, a resident of Ashland, departed this life surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. She was 86 years of age. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Hobson will be at 2 PM Sunday, March 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery near Walnut. Ms. Hobson was born April 17, 1933 in Tippah County, MS, the daughter of the late George Gordon and Dora Elsie Huddleston Brown. She was a 1950 graduate of Ashland High School and was a valued employee as a seamstress and in the manufacturing industry before her retirement. A member of Ashland Primative Baptist Church, Ms. Hobson served as Church Secretary and volunteered for many years with the Littleton Cemetery. An excellent cook with the "best biscuits in the county", Ms. Hobson was well known for frequenting local auctions and estate sales. Ms. Hobson enjoyed every opportunity watching her grandchildren participate in sports, being outdoors, gardening and caring for her yard. This all brought her much pleasure. She left a lasting mark on the hearts and minds of the ones who were privileged to known her. Her memories will be cherished and her love lives on within her family and friends. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a large family, memories will be shared by five daughters, Lynn Wilburn (Terry) and Jennifer Weeks (Michael), both of Michigan City, MS, Sandra Eddy of Muscle Shoals, AL, Pam Wilburn (Rex) of Meadville, MS, Tammy Byrd (Gary) of Ashland, one son, Randy Hobson (Cathy) of Ashland, one sister, Georgia Sees of Pensacola, FL, one brother, William Earl "Bill" Brown (Shirley) of Ashland, nineteen grandchildren, Shannon Wilburn (Cassie), Whitney Wilurn, Joshua Wilburn (Heather) Lauren Brooks (Robby), Amie Trankle (Paul), Mary Fielder, Kayla, Dylan and Kaleb Eddy, Ashley Robinson (Bobby), Derek Hobson, Casey Hobson (Kayleigh), Robin and Matthew Wilburn, Dustin Byrd (Dani), Courtney White, Tyler Byrd, Madison and Carson Weeks, twenty-one great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hobson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
