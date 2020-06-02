NEW ALBANY, MS -- Rosa Maria Hobson, 75, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside. Services will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 2:00 at New Albany City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday June 4, 2020 12:00 - 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.