Minnie Juanice Hodge, 89, went to her heavenly home Monday, December 20, 2021. What a celebration when she entered fully into the presence of the Lord! Juanice was born September 21, 1932 in Lafayette County, MS. She was a very active member of Springdale Freewill Baptist Church in Oxford, MS where she served in various capacities over the years and later West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. She retired from Ram Golf Corporation after many years of service. Juanice loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She spent many years supporting her grandchildren in football, tennis, baseball, and cheerleading. She also loved fishing and the Ole Miss Rebels. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing that talent with everyone. Juanice was a selfless person who always put everyone's needs above her own. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. A service celebration her life will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time for service. Officiating will be Dr. David Hamilton and Dr. Ken Hester. Burial will follow at Springdale Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Oxford, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a daughter, Regina Gunter and son, Rickey (Donna) Hodge all of Pontotoc. Her grandchildren, Tim (Charlotte) Gunter of Pontotoc, Heather (Liz) Gunter of Tupelo, Tyler (Britni) Hodge of Pontotoc, Andrea (Golden) Grasse of Gluckstadt, MS, Rob (Jana) Pickett of Austin, TX, Grayson (MacKenzie) Pickett of Knoxville, TN, and Hayli (Reed) Bostick of Guys, TN. Great grandchildren, Zeta Mooney, Harli Hodge, Kaylee and Madelyn Grasse, Breckyn, Afton, Emerson, and Liam Pickett, Bennett and Ella Reid Bostick. Sisters, Francis Clark and Reba (Johnny) Mann all of Oxford, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Iona Daniels; and her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Hodge. Pallbearers will be Tim Gunter, Tyler Hodge, Golden Grasse, Mike Clark, Jeff Edwards, and Marty Daniels.
