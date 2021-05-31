Martha Sybil Hodge, 87, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Hodge was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a member of the Midway Homemakers Club and was also a supporter of the Friends of the Iuka Public Library. She is survived by one son, Steve Hodge of Iuka; one daughter, Sharon Kinder (Stuart) of Austin, TX; and three grandchildren, Luke Kinder, Sam Kinder, and Hannah Kinder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hodge; two sisters, Naomi Johnson and Montez Bryant; and a brother, Raymond Turner. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Doug Christy and Bro. Sean Glidewell. Interment will follow in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 until 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Pallbearers include Luke Kinder, Sam Kinder, Reid Hodge, Larry Simmons, Glen Hodge, and Anthony Cooksey. Memorials may be made to the New Prospect Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

