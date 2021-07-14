Andy M Hodgers, 64, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at home in Iuka. Services will be on Thrusday, July 15 at 12:00 noon at Word OutReach Ministries. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 15 from 11:00 am until service at Word OutReach Ministries. Burial will follow at Mabry family Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.